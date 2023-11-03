Man arrested for posing as CBI officer, demanding Rs 20 lakh from railway engineer

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a man for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a senior railway engineer by posing as an officer of the agency probing cases against him, officials said on Friday.

The engineer had approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that Sadiq Qureshi was demanding Rs 20 lakh as bribe from him, they said.

The agency laid a trap and Qureshi was arrested while taking Rs 1 lakh of the bribe money from the senior divisional mechanical engineer posted in Nagpur, the officials said.

"It was alleged that the accused impersonating himself as PA to DIG, CBI, approached a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway, Nagpur, and claimed that there are some complaints pending against him in the CBI and of which, he (conman) can take care of," the CBI spokesperson said.

"It was further alleged that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant for showing favour to him," he said.

The arrested person was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur, on Friday and remanded to CBI custody till November 6, the spokesperson said. PTI ABS ABS ANB ANB ANB