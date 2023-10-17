Man arrested for posing as CBI officer, promising job with central agency

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and duping a taxi driver by promising to secure a job for his son in the central probe agency, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant was driving the accused, a resident of Kolhapur, in south Mumbai when he heard the latter speaking on phone about `raids and arrests made by the CBI', he told police.

Impressed, he struck a conversation with the accused, who said he could get a job for the driver's son in the CBI for Rs 1 lakh.

The taxi driver gave him Rs 15,000 and said he would pay the rest later. But after dropping the man, he began to have doubts and approached the Marine Drive police station.

Police then laid a trap and nabbed the accused when he came to collect the remaining amount, said a police official, adding that further probe was underway. PTI DC KRK