Man arrested for posing as CMO official, duping people with promise of favours

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) A middle-aged man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a senior West Bengal government official and defrauding several individuals by promising them favours in exchange for money, a Kolkata Police officer said on Thursday.

The 49-year-old man from New Town area had been claiming to be attached to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of West Bengal, a senior police officer said.

"He also used the official logo and emblem of the West Bengal government on his personal profile to lend legitimacy to his claims," he added.

Investigators said the accused contacted multiple individuals, seeking substantial sums of money with the assurance of extending official favours.

When met with refusal, he allegedly resorted to threats and intimidation, the officer said.

A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, and following initial inquiries, the probe has now been handed over to the Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of the Detective Department for further investigation, he said. PTI SCH NN