Man arrested for posing as cop, defrauding victim of Rs 40 lakh through digital arrest

Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a person for allegedly posing as a police officer and defrauding a man of Rs 40 lakh through digital arrest, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rakesh (29), police said.

They told the victim that an investigation was underway against him and coerced him into transferring Rs 40 lakh through digital arrest.

A digital arrest is a cyber fraud tactic in which scammers impersonate law enforcement officers and trick victims into believing they are under "virtual custody" during an online investigation. The victims are then forced into transferring money under the pretext of verifying or securing their bank accounts.

The victim, a resident of Greater Noida, filed a complaint on August 21. Following this, an FIR was registered and an investigation was conducted.

"After receiving the complaint, the cyber police acted swiftly to trace the accounts used in the fraud and immediately froze the linked bank accounts. Rakesh was subsequently arrested," said Additional DCP (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal.

During interrogation, Rakesh told police that he worked for a private company in Panipat and met his associate Karan, who introduced him to the cybercrime network.

"The two withdrew Rs 4.98 lakh from the defrauded amount and divided it as commission among themselves," Goyal said.

Police added that Rakesh also arranged mule bank accounts for the network. His associate Karan is currently lodged in the District Jail in Karnal, Haryana, and further legal action is being taken against him, the officer said.