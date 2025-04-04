Man arrested for posing as cop in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a man for posing as a sub-inspector in the Nagra police station area of Ballia district, and seized a fake identity card, an illegal pistol and cartridges from his possession, officials said.

Ballia SP Omvir Singh said that during a check near a fire station on the Gaura Madanpura road, the police nabbed a man aged around 31 upon suspicion.

When asked, he said his name was Amit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Gaura Madanpura under the Nagra police station limits, the SP said.

Following a search, police seized a fake identity card bearing his name and designation as an ASI, a photograph of him in police uniform, an illegal pistol, cartridges, a toy gun, and a white Hyundai Creta car from his possession, the officer said.

During questioning, Yadav told the police that he used to don the police uniform and flash the fake identity card to intimidate people for his benefit, Singh said.