Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister Patil

Gadag (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content against Karnataka Minister H K Patil, police said.

The accused has been identified as Veeranna P Beelagi, they added.

According to police, Beelagi had recently posted offensive remarks targeting the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister on his Facebook page, prompting a complaint to be lodged at the Betageri police station.

A senior police officer described the comments as "loose talk".

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and he was subsequently arrested, the officer said.

