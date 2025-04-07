Man arrested for posting objectionable content online in J-K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (J&K), Apr 7 (PTI) Two days after protests erupted in the communally sensitive Bhaderwah town of Doda district over an objectionable online post, police on Monday arrested a leader of a Hindu group for allegedly posting the "irresponsible content", officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma said accused Virendar Razdan, the head of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, was arrested from the town this evening, ending a three-day manhunt for him.

Razdan allegedly posted communally sensitive content on his social media account, drawing resentment from members of both Hindu and Muslim communities.

The uploading of the controversial content led to protests and a partial strike in the town on Saturday, following which the authorities suspended the mobile internet services as a precautionary measure.

However, normal activities resumed in the town the next day after Anjuman E Islamia, Bhaderwah called off the protests in view of Ram Navami festival and an assurance given by district administration that appropriate action as per law would be taken against the accused.

Anjuman president Riyaz Ahmed Najar lauded the commendable job of the district administration and said the arrest of the culprit will act as a deterrent in the society.