Man arrested for posting videos with illegal firearms on social media

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting videos (reels) with firearms on social media, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police patrol team apprehended Amar Bahadur near Pusta Road in Burari area on Wednesday, they said.

During the investigation, officers recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge and two empty cartridges.

Bahadur, a resident of Amrit Vihar, worked as a car cleaner and allegedly acquired the firearm from a friend to create social media content and gain followers.

"We have registered an FIR against him and further investigation is underway," a police officer said. PTI BM HIG