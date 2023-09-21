Man arrested for 'promoting' terror activities on social media in Pulwama: J-K Police

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for allegedly inciting the general public and promoting terror activities on social media, police said on Thursday.

"In order to maintain peace and tranquillity, police in Pulwama have taken commendable action against anti-national activities by arresting a social media user who was inciting the general public and promoting terror activities," a police spokesperson said.

It has come to light that an individual was running a fake social media account with the name “Pulwama News” and was involved in uploading videos and pictures of terrorists killed in the Kokernag encounter, the spokesperson said.

Two militants and four security forces personnel, including a colonel, a major and a deputy superintendent of police were killed in the gunfight which went on for seven days in Gadore forest area of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"This account was created to promote the activities of the terrorists and spread fear among the general public, which posed a severe threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated, he added.

During the course of the investigation, the accused identified as Ashiq Ahmed Khan, a resident of Niloora Khan Mohalla, was arrested for carrying out such unlawful activities. The investigation of the case is going on, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police to nab the miscreants who are inimical to peace and tranquillity.

We stand together in the fight against terrorism and will continue to work towards a peaceful, safe and prosperous future for all citizens, he said. PTI SSB NB