Man arrested for rape escapes from police custody, re-arrested after encounter in UP's Deoria

Deoria: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl here and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg when he was re-arrested after he escaped from police custody, officials said on Monday.

The 41-year-old man escaped from police custody while being taken for a medical check-up on Sunday, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she had gone to a local shop to buy milk.

"On Sunday, the police registered a case and arrested the accused," Chaudhary said.

Later that night, he claimed to feel unwell and, while being taken to a hospital, escaped from custody, the ASP said.

The police formed three teams to locate him. He was located in the Sonu Ghat area where an encounter led to the accused being shot in the leg, he added.

The accused was arrested again and admitted to the Maharishi Devaraha Baba Medical College for treatment, the ASP said, adding that further legal action is being taken in the case.