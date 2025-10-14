Man arrested for rape, murder of tribal woman in Telangana's Medak

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and murdering a 33-year-old tribal woman in the Medak district of Telangana, police said.

The accused lured the woman on October 10 under the pretext of offering her labour work, "raped her, and then struck her with stones," Medak District Superintendent of Police D V Srinivasa Rao said.

He also stole a gold ornament from the woman before fleeing the scene, Rao added.

Police received a ‘Dial-100’ call on October 11 reporting that a woman had been found unconscious, with her hands and legs tied and a head injury, near a compound wall in Kulcharam mandal.

The woman, a daily-wage labourer and mother of five, had left home for work on October 10. She was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to a Hyderabad hospital, but died en route on Saturday night, police said.

A case of rape and murder was registered.

Special teams investigating the case, after reviewing CCTV footage, identified the accused with the woman near the old bus stand in Medak, leading to his arrest.

The accused, who was previously involved in another rape and murder case as well as an attempted murder case, confessed to the crime. Police also recovered the stolen gold ornament from him. PTI VVK SSK