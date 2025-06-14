Man arrested for rape of 6-year-old girl

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Kartan Road area of the city, police said.

Ajay alias Bunty Adsule, who works as an electrician, was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till June 16.

As per the complaint, the incident took place around 6 pm on June 12, said a police official.

The accused allegedly took the girl to an abandoned toilet near a kindergarten school and sexually abused her, the official said without providing more details.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Thane Nagar police station.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the alleged crime, the official said. PTI COR KRK