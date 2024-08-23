Man arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Aug 23 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a police official said.

The incident took place on Thursday near a forest in Naktikhar under Kotwali police station limits, he said.

"Krishna Yadav (30) of Tilkeja village has been arrested. He offered the victim a lift when she was returning home from school. He took her to an isolated forest patch and raped her. The motorcycle used in the crime and a mobile phone were recovered from Yadav's possession," he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR BNM