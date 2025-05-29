Man arrested for raping 16-year-old Dalit girl in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), May 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl here, officials said on Thursday.

According to a senior police official, the alleged incident occurred on May 17 when the girl went out to attend the nature's call. Accused Jitendra Prajapati allegedly covered her mouth, took her to his house, assaulted her, and then raped her at knife point.

When the girl did not return home late that night, her family began searching for her. The accused arrived at her father's workplace, a petrol pump, and allegedly told him to take his daughter from his house. He also allegedly threatened him to remain silent, according to police.

Police sources said that the victim's father said he initially preferred to remain silent due to fear and social stigma.

However, the 16-year-old girl reportedly threatened to commit suicide if her family did not register a complaint against Prajapati. Following this, her father went to the Koirauna police station and filed a complaint on May 25.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said on Friday that based on the complaint received from the girl's father, an FIR was registered against Prajapati under relevant sections of the BNS, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 3(1)(d) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After conducting the girl's medical examination and recording her statement before the court, police launched a search for the absconding accused.

"Jitendra Prajapati was arrested on Wednesday night near Newajipur and was sent to jail on Thursday," said the SP. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK