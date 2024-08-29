Man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the city area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 25 when an acquaintance, Kashish Soni took the girl to Shubham Verma's (22) house, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint on Wednesday alleging that Verma raped her daughter, Veer said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused have been arrested, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.