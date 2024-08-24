Man arrested for raping 30-year-old woman in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman from his village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a village in Puwayan area on Thursday, they said.

At that time the the 30-year-old woman's husband had gone out and she was alone at home, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

The accused allegedly entered the woman's house and raped her, Meena said.

According to police, he also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

The woman's husband returned home on Friday and she informed him about the incident, following which the couple lodged a complaint, the SP said.

The accused was arrested late Friday and further investigation is underway, he added.