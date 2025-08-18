Man arrested for 'raping' 5-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon under Mandar police station area, around 35-km from Jharkhand's capital city, when her parents were working in farmland, they said.

"The accused, identified as Bhuglu Tigga, was arrested on Sunday evening and was sent to jail on Monday," Mandar police station in-charge Rahul Kumar told PTI.

He said that the medical examination of the victim was conducted on Sunday evening.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim's mother, the girl was playing outside the home when her parents went to work in a farmland, Kumar said.

Finding the girl alone, the accused took her to an under-construction house behind the house of the victim and allegedly committed the crime, he said.

"The victim was found in a semi-naked state on the incident site, while the accused had fled. The mother of the girl reached the police station with the victim and filed an FIR," Kumar said.

Based on the FIR, the accused was arrested by the police on Sunday evening, he added.