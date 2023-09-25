Man arrested for raping 6-year-old girl in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Satender Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who lived with his family in a colony in a colony near sector 15 part -2. The girl, who is also a native of Uttar Pradesh, lives in his neighbourhood and called the accused 'mama,' police added.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the incident took place on Saturday when she and her husband were at work and her two daughters were at home.

"My six-year-old daughter went to Satender's room where he was alone and watching some obscene video on his mobile. He locked the room and raped my daughter. He also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident," the vitctim's mother said in her complaint.

The mother came to know about the incident after she enquired her daughter on suspecting something wrong.

Police took the girl to the civil hospital for a medical examination where the doctors confirmed the rape, police said.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the west police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday and he was arrested.

A senior police officer said they are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court. PTI COR MNK MNK TIR TIR