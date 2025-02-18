Man arrested for raping a 12-year old in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the Anupshahr police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to school at around 8:30 am when one Danish, a shop owner, took her inside his shop and raped her.

The accused also threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident. However, when the girl started shouting, locals rushed to the spot, rescued her and informed her family members.

SHO of Anupshahr, Vishwambhar Dayal, said that a case has been registered against the accused and a detailed investigation is underway. PTI CORR ABN ABN ARD ARD