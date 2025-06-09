Man arrested for raping a boy in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 9 (PTI) Police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly raping a boy here, officials said.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's father saying that he had hired Jitendra Kumar (24) to look after his cow. Kumar took his son to a shed where the cow was kept and raped him.

He also threatened to kill him if he told anyone about this, the complaint said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Kumar under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (an intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Kumar was arrested from the Selaqui area following a tip-off, police added. Further investigation is underway. PTI ALM HIG