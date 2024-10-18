Man arrested for raping a woman by assuming fake identity in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a woman here after befriending her by assuming a fake identity, police said.

In her complaint the woman alleged that Javed, who identified himself as 'Rahul', had lured her to come to Pilbhit, Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar Pandey said.

She said that he then raped her and threatened to release a video of her online, Pandey said.

"A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he has been sent to jail," the SHO said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ