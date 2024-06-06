Man arrested for raping daughter in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district for allegedly raping his daughter, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and on a complaint from the 19-year-old victim's mother, a case was registered, they said.

The man's other daughter saw him allegedly raping her sister and rushed to her aunt's house and informed her mother, SHO Bicchiwada police station Kailash Soni said.

He said the accused, aged around 45 years, was arrested on Wednesday night on charges of rape. PTI SDA ANB ANB