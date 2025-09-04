Man arrested for raping daughter in Ranchi's Chutia

Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter in Ranchi, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Chutia police station area of the city, they said.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's grandmother on Tuesday, following which the man was arrested, police said.

The man, around 40 years old, has been raping his daughter for months, they said.

He was sent to judicial custody by a court on Thursday, they added.

The man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Vivek Kumar, the in-charge of the Chutia police station.

The victim's medical test has been conducted, he added. PTI RPS RPS SOM