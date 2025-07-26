Man arrested for raping girl

Burhanpur (MP), Jul 26 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a four-and-half-year-old girl in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, police said.

The accused lived in the same area as the girl whose mother considered him her `rakhi-brother', said Shahpur police station in-charge Akhilesh Mishra.

On Friday afternoon, as the girl's parents were away for work, the accused lured her to his house by offering her snacks and allegedly raped her, the official said.

He was arrested under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and probe was underway, Mishra said. PTI COR LAL KRK