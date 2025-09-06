Man arrested for raping girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly raping a girl and threatening to kill her younger brother if she told anyone about the incident, police said on Saturday.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint alleging that Sakib, the son of a tenant at their house, took her daughter to the upper story of the building and raped her, a police officer said.

The accused then allegedly threatened the girl that if she told anyone about the incident, he would kill her younger brother, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Sakib under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer (Sadar) Ravi Shanker said.

The CO said that the accused was arrested and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. PTI COR NAV APL OZ OZ