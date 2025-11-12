Man arrested for raping, impregnating minor daughter in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter and impregnating her in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Wednesday.

Though the incident took place in 2022 in Udharbond area of the district, the survivor who gave birth to a girl, filed a complaint with the aid of Child Helpline in January this year, and the man has been absconding since then.

“After receiving the complaint in January, we registered a case and began an investigation. The accused had been absconding for the last 11 months before we managed to apprehend him on Monday night,” Officer-in-charge of Udharbond Police Station Siimsing Timung said.

On January 18 this year, the victim lodged a complaint at the Rangirkhari Police Outpost in Silchar town, around 18 km from the place of occurrence, accusing her father of raping her multiple times at home.

She also alleged that he threatened her with dire consequences, including killing her younger brother, if she ever revealed the matter to anyone.

The case was later transferred to Udharbond Police Station for further investigation.

Based on the complaint and preliminary evidence, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and other laws.

“The charge-sheet was filed within the mandatory time frame, and we gathered adequate evidence during the investigation indicating rape,” an investigating officer said.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody. PTI DG DG NN