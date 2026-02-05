Man arrested for raping, impregnating speech and hearing impaired daughter

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old conservancy worker from Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai was arrested for allegedly raping his 20-year-old speech and hearing impaired daughter and impregnating her, a police official said on Thursday.

He was arrested after his biological link to the foetus was confirmed following collection of 17 samples from the area that were analysed in a forensic science laboratory, the official said.

"Two persons arrested for sexually assaulting the victim were among the 17 whose samples were collected for DNA testing. The incident came to light on September 22 last year, when the victim woman complained of stomach pain to her grandmother through gestures. She was admitted to Cama and Albless Hospital where it was found that she was five months pregnant," he said.

Hospital authorities immediately informed the police, following which a case of rape was registered against unidentified persons, the official added.

"During the probe, her father, a sweeper, denied he had sexually abused the 20-year-old. The man also has two other children, including a daughter, who are speech and hearing impaired. The man came under suspicion after he failed to a lodge a complaint regarding the victim. Two others were also nabbed from the locality after their roles came to light," the official said.

"The forensic science lab report received on January 27 confirmed DNA match linking the victim's father to the foetus. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The role of other suspects is under investigation," the official added. PTI DC BNM