Man arrested for raping minor cousin sister in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old cousin sister, while another relative who "facilitated" the crime is absconding, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said the main accused has been arrested, while his relative is absconding.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on September 2 when the two took the minor girl from her maternal grandmother's house at a village in Ballia district on a motorcycle after lying to her that her father was ill.

On the way, the main accused raped her. After committing the crime, they also threatened the girl to kill her if she told anybody about the incident, stated the complaint.