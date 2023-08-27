Man arrested for raping minor daughter in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) A man was arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter, police said.

Advertisment

The police action against Rajesh was taken following a written complaint by the victim, a Class 11 student, they added.

Based on the minor's complaint, a case has been registered against her father under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), a police official said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for seven days and his interrogation is underway, the official added. PTI TAS RPA