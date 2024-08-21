Man arrested for raping minor, forcing to convert in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) An FIR was registered here on Wednesday against a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a teenager of other community and pressuring her for religious conversion, police said.

The accused, Firoz, has been arrested, they said.

The case was registered at Manjhanpur police station on a complaint of a minor girl (16).

According to Circle Officer Abhishek Singh, the girl, resident of a village in the police station area, alleged that on August 19 when she was going to attend nature's call in the field, the accused raped her and also forced her to convert religion.

The officer said that the case has been registered against accused Firoz, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, POCSO Act and on charge of rape.

The accused has been arrested, he added.