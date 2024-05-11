Man arrested for raping minor girl

Thane, May 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Dombivli area of the district for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Sagarli village, said an official of Manpada police station.

As per the complaint, the accused lured the girl to his house and raped her after threatening to kill her and her parents if she resisted.

The girl initially did not tell her parents about the incident. Two days ago, when she developed pain in her abdomen and her mother took her to the doctor, she disclosed everything, the official said.

A case of rape under IPC section 376 and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and probe was on, he said.

A local court on Saturday remanded the accused in police custody till May 15. PTI COR KRK