Man arrested for raping minor sister-in-law in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor sister-in-law in the Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The accused Sherkhan was arrested near Behat bus stand on Thursday.

A woman lodged a complaint and alleged that her son-in-law came to their house ahead of Eid and raped her 15-year-old daughter when the family had gone out, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Mangalik told PTI.

The accused also made videos of the minor and threatened to circulate those on social media, the police said.

After the girl raised objections, he posted the videos online, they added.

A relatives of the girl's family saw the videos and informed them, Mangalik said. PTI COR NAV OZ SZM