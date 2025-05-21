Man arrested for raping minor sister in UP

Bahraich (UP), May 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor sister here, police said on Wednesday.

They said the accused, a father of three, was arrested on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Fakharpur police station, Mithilesh Kumar Rai said the girl, 16, lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that her brother raped her on May 18 when she was alone at home.

The accused has been booked for rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Tuesday, Rai said.

The girl told police that her father died a few years ago.

The girl's mother told police that her son is a drug addict and has raped his sister multiple times earlier as well.