Man arrested for raping minor tribal girl in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, Feb 4 (PTI) A tribal girl was allegedly raped in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday within Petarwar police station limits when the girl was alone at home and her parents had gone to work.

A person, identified as Jitendra Yadav, has been arrested in this connection, an official said.

"The accused hails from Bihar’s Rohtas district and works as a driver in a road construction company. He used to come to fill water from the victim’s well. The girl’s parents are daily wage labourers and had gone for work," Shailendra Kumar Singh, Circle Inspector (CI) of Petarwar said.

The CI further said when her parents returned from work, she narrated the incident to them.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Petarbar Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been sent to Tenughat Jail, police said.