Man arrested for raping teenager in south Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

The 15-year-old victim, a class 10 student, was allegedly raped on Saturday by the accused at his residence in Sangam Vihar area, he said.

Raj Kamal, a contractual teacher in a government school was arrested on May 18.

“On May 17 around 6 pm, the victim reported that she was going to buy a register from the market when Kamal, who lives close by, told her that he has one in his home which she can borrow,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said later, he allegedly raped her in his house. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him, he added. PTI SSJ SSJ SKY SKY