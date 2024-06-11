Man arrested for raping woman after promising to marry her

Thane, June 11 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her, an official said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against Mosin Hanif Muzawar at Panvel police station.

She was having an affair with the accused who raped her after promising to marry her but later walked out of the relationship, she told police.

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly on same woman) was registered on Monday and the accused was held late at night. Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK