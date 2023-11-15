Man arrested for raping woman doctor, extorting moeny from her

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman doctor and subsequently blackmailing her, police said on Wednesday.

The woman approached the Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai with a complaint last week, an official said.

The accused befriended her during badminton sessions at a club in Tardeo area, the complainant told police.

She was not living with her husband due to some domestic issues during this period. The accused started gossiping about her personal life, so she questioned him, the official said.

He asked to meet her to resolve the issue, and during the meeting at a club in Marine Drive area on August 20, the accused allegedly spiked her drink, the complainant said.

He then accompanied her to her house in a car, where they had some wine.

While she was under the influence of alcohol, he raped her, the woman told the police.

In October, he asked her for money. At first she obliged, but later when she refused, the accused threatened to send her videos, images and chats to her husband and friends, the complainant claimed.

She allegedly gave him Rs 3.33 lakh, but when she was no longer in a position to pay, she approached police.

The man was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) and further probe was on, the official said. PTI DC KRK