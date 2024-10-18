Man arrested for raping woman, forcing her to convert in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur(UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and forcing a Dalit woman to convert to Islam, police said.

The 22-year-old woman lodged a complaint against Asif on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

In her complaint, she said that the accused had blackmailed, raped and recorded a video of her, Jain said.

"The accused had also allegedly forced the woman to convert her religion," the officer said.

A case was registered against Asif under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nakud police station, he said.

Based on a tip-off, Asif was arrested from Ambehta Peer Tiraha Gangoh road here, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ