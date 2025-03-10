Man arrested for raping woman in Kolkata hotel

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) A man in his mid-50s was arrested on the charge of raping a young woman from Delhi inside a hotel room in south Kolkata's Bhowanipore area, police said on Monday.

The man was known to the victim.

The accused had called the woman in her early 20s to the hotel on the pretext of offering her employment and raped her on Friday.

Acting on the complaint about the lodged by the victim at Bhowanipore Police Station, the accused was arrested on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

"The victim is a resident of Delhi and is working at a pub here. Recently, she started looking for better placements and requested the accused for assistance in that regard," the police officer said. PTI SCH NN