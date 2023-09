Pilibhit (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman, police said.

The victim was returning home from the fields on Wednesday when accused Pradeep overpowered her and raped her in a secluded place, they said.

After returning home, the woman informed the family members about the incident and moved to the police, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Umesh Solanki said the accused has been arrested. PTI COR CDN NB NB