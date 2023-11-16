Man arrested for `raping' woman near railway tracks

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman near Titwala railway station in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was walking along the railway tracks on Monday night when the accused pulled her into the bushes and allegedly raped her, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

He also warned her of dire consequences if she approached police, Patil said.

But the woman narrated the incident to her husband who lodged a complaint with Kalyan Government Railway Police.

The police acted swiftly and arrested Nishant Chavan, the suspect, the ACP said.

Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK