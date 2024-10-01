Man arrested for renting vehicles, selling them off

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly selling off rented vehicles, police said on Tuesday.

Akash Brijesh Singh, the accused, sold at least 28 vehicles including cars, and 26 of them have been recovered, said an official.

Satyajit Inder Rathod, a resident of Malad, claimed in his complaint to police that Singh approached him in August saying he needed some cars and motorbikes for a film shoot.

Rathod told his acquaintances Nitin Tiwari, Arjun, Abhijit Vishwakarma and Kiran Rathod about the requirement.

They rented out four vehicles to Singh, who then disappeared, as per the complaint.

Malwani police registered a case of theft and fraud against Singh and arrested him.

He allegedly confessed to renting vehicles from multiple people and selling them in states like Goa and Gujarat.

Further probe was on, police said. PTI ZA KRK