Man arrested for repeatedly raping 14-year-old daughter in Delhi's Paharganj

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter multiple times over the past fortnight in central Delhi's Paharganj, police said on Monday.

The Class 8 student, who was rescued after reporting the ordeal on Sunday, told the police she came forward primarily to ensure the safety of her younger sibling.

The girl approached the Paharganj Police Station accompanied by her landlords, who are also the parents of her friend. In her complaint, the girl stated that the abuse began after her mother left for their native village in Bihar about 15 days ago.

She alleged that on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1, her father raped her at their residence. She told the police that despite her resistance, the accused threatened her into silence.

"The girl disclosed that similar incidents occurred four to five times during the preceding 10-15 days," a police officer said.

The girl stated she had remained silent out of fear, as the accused frequently assault her and her mother. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"A special police team was constituted and the accused was arrested on Monday. The victim was sent for a medical examination and her statement was recorded before the competent authority, where she supported the allegations," the officer added.

A police team inspected the residence and collected forensic evidence.

Police said during interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime that he had been threatening the girl to prevent her from revealing the incidents to anyone. PTI BM AKY AKY