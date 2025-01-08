Man arrested for robbery in Latur

Latur (Maha), Jan 8 (PTI) The crime branch of Latur Police in Maharashtra has arrested a man in a robbery case, and recovered Rs 7.85 lakh in cash and two motorcycles from him.

A man riding a motorcycle was robbed of a bag containing Rs 7.21 lakh in cash a few days ago in the limits of Vivekanand Chowk police station, said an official.

Acting on a tip-off, Aniket Sagare (24) was arrested on Tuesday, he said.

Sagare allegedly confessed that he and five others were involved in the robbery.

Police are looking for the other accused, the official said. PTI COR KRK