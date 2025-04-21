Man arrested for Sambhal violence, 83 people now in custody

Sambhal (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) A man was arrested for alleged involvement in the November 24 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, in which four people died following clashes between locals and security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, police said.

With this, the total number of persons arrested for the violence rose to 83.

Police said Mohd Asif (22) was arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence, Sambhal Police said in a statement.

Asif allegedly told cops during interrogation that when a crowd gathered at the Hindu Pura Kheda and Nakhasa crossing on November 24, he set fire to police vehicles and pelted stones and bricks "with the intention of attacking and killing" police personnel.

Asif, who is from Sambhal district, has been sent to jail, they said.

Sambhal has been tense since November 24 when violence took place during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.

It resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others in clashes that erupted between locals and security personnel. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY