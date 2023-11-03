Man arrested for selling obscene images of Hindu goddesses online

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly abusing and disrespecting Hindu gods and goddesses by selling their obscene images online.

A case under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code and 67A of the Information Technology Act was registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell after it got a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women last week.

The DCW issued the notice after it received a complaint regarding the objectionable pictures being sold on the internet.

An official said one person is arrested and a few more are yet to be apprehended. PTI ALK RHL