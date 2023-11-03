Man arrested for selling obscene images of Hindu gods, goddesses online

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly selling obscene images of Hindu gods and goddesses online in the name of a person he wanted to take revenge on for copying his website and harming his business, officials said.

"Accused, Adarsh Saini, was arrested who did all this to take revenge from another man who created a website which resembled his website, due to which he faced a huge loss in earnings," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said.

Saini allegedly also created an email address to lodge a complaint with various law-enforcement agencies including the Delhi Women Commission (DCW), seeking action against the "one who was circulating those morphed images".

"On October 29, the Delhi Commission for Women forwarded a complaint sent to DCW regarding the online circulation of offensive images of Hindu goddesses. An FIR under section 295 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the IT Act was registered by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell," the DCP said.

A detailed investigation was taken up under the supervision of an ACP level officer, DCP Tiwari said, adding initial probe suggested the involvement of a person named Rahul Kumar.

"We traced Rahul Kumar in Darbhanga of Bihar. He was examined, but his role was not found in this case. We investigated the matter further and apprehended the mastermind -- Adarsh Saini from Haridwar," DCP Tiwari said.

During interrogation, Saini told the police that he had started a business related to online gaming after completing his BBA.

"He had created a website and used to provide gaming Ids to customers which was his main source of income. Rahul Kumar had also created a gaming website that resembled Saini's and it resulted in a significant loss in Saini's business. He decided to take revenge from Rahul," the DCP said.

Saini allegedly hatched a conspiracy to implicate Kumar in a fake case so he obtained all his details and circulated offensive content online using his name, the DCP said.

He also created a fake id in the name of Apurva Verma and used that to file various complaints to law enforcement authorities and the the Delhi Women Commission and pursued legal action against Kumar.

"A laptop, two mobile phones containing all the incriminating images and contents have been recovered from Saini. A wi-fi router used for online criminal activities has also been recovered from his home. We have taken Saini into police remand. Further investigation is under progress," said the DCP. PTI ALK/BM TIR