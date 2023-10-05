Man arrested for sending obscene pictures of woman singer in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A 31-year-old man accused of sending obscene pictures of a woman singer and creating a fake social media profile in her name was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Railway Road SHO Jai Bahadur Singh told PTI, "We have arrested one Mayur Bansal, who created a fake profile of a woman singer on Facebook." "The accused used that profile to send obscene pictures of the singer to her followers and relatives. A complaint regarding the matter was received a few days ago," he said. PTI COR CDN SZM