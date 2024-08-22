Man arrested for serial break-ins at police colony

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly committing thefts at 15 houses in Mahim Police Colony here, an official said.

Kamaruddin Shaikh, the accused, gained entry by breaking the locks of police quarters between 1 to 4 am on Saturday and stole silver idols worth Rs 13,000, he said.

He was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.

He was also wanted in at least eight cases of house break-in in Kurla, Antop Hill and Dindoshi, the official said. PTI DC KRK