Man arrested for setting two vehicles on fire in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly setting afire two vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Fulwari Bajwal area resident Satpal, in his complaint, alleged that an unknown person had set car and motorcycle on fire by breaking the oil tank of the two wheeler at about 11.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

A case was registered and Satesh Kumar (26) was detained for questioning and he confessed to the crime, police said.

Further probe is underway, they said. PTI AB NB NB